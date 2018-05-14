Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday May 14 2018
By
Hafsa Usman

'Women on Wheels' surprise Lahore in move for independence, mobility

By
Hafsa Usman

Monday May 14, 2018

Image Courtesy: Twitter/MEESHA SHAFI/@itsmeeshashafi

LAHORE: Dozens of women swarmed the city's roads Sunday evening as they rode motorcycles as part of the 'Women on Wheels Scheme' rally, which aimed to further the cause of women's independence.

Under the scheme, 700 women were gifted motorcycles by the Government of Punjab in an event that comprised a tableau as well as the aforementioned rally, including 60-70 women driving their bikes, as the concluding element.

"You will see now more women on bikes in coming days," said Nighat Dad, a rights activist.

Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, the provincial minister for excise, taxation & narcotics control department, distributed the bikes to dozens of women, following which the ladies took their new rides for a spin from Al-Hamra Hall to Egerton Road in Garhi Shahu.

Joining the joyous event were rockstar Meesha Shafi and Zenith Irfan, a biker who rides a "150cc motorcycle […] across the Himalayas".

It was "a liberating experience", Shafi noted.

Of the many reasons the women were happy about, perhaps the most important one was that the bikes would make mobility convenient for them.

Moreover, others were glad that this would help break the taboo that women should remain in enclosed in the 'four walls of their homes' and couldn't go out for groceries lest they ignore their children.

Many of the women, both at home and outside participating in the event, took to Twitter to express their celebratory mood.

"Motorcycles are an amazing mode of transport," said one of the participants.

"[This move] will prove to be quite beneficial to women," said another.

Editing by Haseem uz Zaman

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan expresses concerns over US embassy move to Jerusalem

Pakistan expresses concerns over US embassy move to Jerusalem

 Updated 36 minutes ago
US diplomat involved in Islamabad accident leaves Pakistan: diplomatic sources

US diplomat involved in Islamabad accident leaves Pakistan: diplomatic sources

 Updated 12 minutes ago
Imran ruined KP, Zardari looted Sindh: Shehbaz

Imran ruined KP, Zardari looted Sindh: Shehbaz

Updated 2 hours ago
Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council says first of Ramazan likely on Thursday

Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council says first of Ramazan likely on Thursday

 Updated 2 hours ago
Massive traffic jam in Karachi leaves citizens frustrated

Massive traffic jam in Karachi leaves citizens frustrated

 Updated 2 hours ago
Ahsan Iqbal discharged from Lahore hospital

Ahsan Iqbal discharged from Lahore hospital

 Updated 2 hours ago
PTI sets up committee for new South Punjab province

PTI sets up committee for new South Punjab province

Updated 4 hours ago
Nawaz appealing to ‘int’l establishment’ to save him, says Imran Khan

Nawaz appealing to ‘int’l establishment’ to save him, says Imran Khan

 Updated 4 hours ago
Form a national commission against me if I am a traitor, says Nawaz

Form a national commission against me if I am a traitor, says Nawaz

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM