Tuesday May 15 2018
By
Web Desk

Geo Network announces hosts for Ramazan transmission

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 15, 2018

Geo Television Network on Wednesday revealed the names of the hosts of its annual Ramazan transmission “Ittehad Ramazan”.

The Iftar transmission of Ittehad Ramazan will be hosted by Sami Khan and Rabia Anum while Junaid Iqbal will host the programme during Sehr time.

Renowned Sanakhwaan Ovais Qadri will also be part of the programme.

Further, Naheed Ansari will prepare delicious dishes throughout the transmission.

Ittehad Ramadan is the number one Ramazan transmission of Pakistan.

Momina Mustehsan featured in Geo Network's Ramazan transmission OST

Host for Geo Network’s Ittehad Ramazan will be announced soon

Earlier this month, Pakistani singer Momina Mustehasan recited a hamd for Geo Network’s latest Ramazan transmission OST.

The singer of Coke Studio fame had recited Najam Sheraz’s 'Ye Mamla Koi Aur Hai' for Ittehad Ramazan.



