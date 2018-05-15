Geo Network announces hosts for Ramazan transmission

Geo Television Network on Wednesday revealed the names of the hosts of its annual Ramazan transmission “Ittehad Ramazan”.



The Iftar transmission of Ittehad Ramazan will be hosted by Sami Khan and Rabia Anum while Junaid Iqbal will host the programme during Sehr time.

Renowned Sanakhwaan Ovais Qadri will also be part of the programme.

Further, Naheed Ansari will prepare delicious dishes throughout the transmission.

Ittehad Ramadan is the number one Ramazan transmission of Pakistan.

Earlier this month, Pakistani singer Momina Mustehasan recited a hamd for Geo Network’s latest Ramazan transmission OST.

The singer of Coke Studio fame had recited Najam Sheraz’s 'Ye Mamla Koi Aur Hai' for Ittehad Ramazan.







