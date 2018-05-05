Momina Mustehsan featured in Geo Network's Ramazan transmission OST

Pakistani singer Momina Mustehasan has recited a hamd for Geo Network’s latest Ramazan transmission OST.



The singer of Coke Studio fame has recited Najam Sheraz’s 'Ye Mamla Koi Aur Hai' for Geo Network's transmission, Ittehad Ramazan.

It is the first Ittehad Ramazan OST to be released.

The video has been directed by Karachi Se Lahore and Lahore Se Aagey director Wajahat Rauf.

“My first collaboration with the extremely talented Momina Mustehsan, Thank you Najam Sheraz for lending us your beautiful creation,” Rauf shared on Facebook.

The host for Geo Network’s Ittehad Ramazan will be announced soon.

