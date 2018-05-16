Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday May 16 2018
APP

Demand of dates increases ahead of Ramazan

Wednesday May 16, 2018

A vendor displaying dates to attract the customers at his roadside setup in Lahore. Photo: APP
A vendor displaying dates to attract the customers at his roadside setup in Lahore. Photo: APP
A vendor displaying dates in Islamabad to attract customers in preparation of the Holy month of Ramazan approaching ahead. Photo: APP
A vendor displaying dates in Islamabad to attract customers in preparation of the Holy month of Ramazan approaching ahead. Photo: APP
A vendor displaying dates to attract the customers at Tower Market in Hyderabad. Photo: APP
A vendor displaying dates to attract the customers at Tower Market in Hyderabad. Photo: APP
People buying dates from a local market in Karachi. Photo: Online
People buying dates from a local market in Karachi. Photo: Online

With the holy month of Ramazan just around the corner, dates which are called the fruit of paradise are selling like hot-cakes all across the country. 

The demand for dates has increased manifold as it is considered to be the most important item of Iftar.

“I order different varieties of dates from different countries like Saudi, Iran, and Afganistan, as many people come to buy packets of these healthy dry fruits,” said a shopkeeper.

The massive health benefits of dates have made them one of the best ingredients for muscle development.

People consume dates in several ways, such as mixing the paste of the dates with milk, yoghurt or with bread or butter to make them even more delicious, said nutritionist Asma Iman.

The paste is beneficial for both adults and children, especially during a time of recovery from injury or illness.

Breaking fast by eating dates helps to avoid overeating of food once the fast is over.

When the body begins to absorb the high nutritional value of the dates, feelings of hunger are pacified.

Also, the nervous system can get a lot of help from consuming dates, since they have significant amounts of potassium.

Dates are one of the best sweet and versatile foods that can regulate the digestive process.

It can significantly boost energy levels in people within half an hour of consuming it.



