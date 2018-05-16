Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday May 16 2018
By
Web Desk

Nepalese army chief discusses Pakistan's role in war against terrorism with Gen Bajwa

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 16, 2018

Nepalese Chief of Army Staff General Rajendra Chhetri and COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa. PHoto: ISPR
 

RAWALPINDI: Nepalese Chief of Army Staff  General Rajendra Chhetri called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ today.

The two army chiefs discussed matters of mutual interest, including military to military relations, regional security situation and measures to improve bilateral relations, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The visiting dignitary also acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s efforts and sacrifices in war against terrorism and for stability in the region, according to the Pakistan Army's statement.

Earlier on arrival at GHQ, the Nepalese army chief laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs' Monument.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the Guard of Honour to the Nepalese army chief, the ISPR stated further.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

High-value LeJ target among three killed in Balochistan operation: ISPR

High-value LeJ target among three killed in Balochistan operation: ISPR

 Updated 42 minutes ago
Nation observes first of Ramazan with religious fervour

Nation observes first of Ramazan with religious fervour

Updated an hour ago
Five dead, six injured in traffic accident in District Attock: motorway sources

Five dead, six injured in traffic accident in District Attock: motorway sources

Updated 2 hours ago
Nisar advises PML-N to take 'rational approach to present situation'

Nisar advises PML-N to take 'rational approach to present situation'

 Updated 52 minutes ago
Nawaz ‘campaigning’ for PTI through ‘love fest with Modi’, says Imran

Nawaz ‘campaigning’ for PTI through ‘love fest with Modi’, says Imran

Updated 6 hours ago
Shehbaz observes test run of Orange Line Metro Train in Lahore

Shehbaz observes test run of Orange Line Metro Train in Lahore

 Updated 6 hours ago
Pakistan Street Child football team reminds Bilawal Bhutto of unkept promises

Pakistan Street Child football team reminds Bilawal Bhutto of unkept promises

 Updated 8 hours ago
Cadet college corporal punishment: Police directed to dispel fear on campus

Cadet college corporal punishment: Police directed to dispel fear on campus

Updated 9 hours ago
Former PM Zafarullah Jamali resigns from National Assembly

Former PM Zafarullah Jamali resigns from National Assembly

Updated 10 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM