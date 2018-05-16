Nepalese army chief discusses Pakistan's role in war against terrorism with Gen Bajwa

Nepalese Chief of Army Staff General Rajendra Chhetri and COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa. PHoto: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Nepalese Chief of Army Staff General Rajendra Chhetri called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ today.

The two army chiefs discussed matters of mutual interest, including military to military relations, regional security situation and measures to improve bilateral relations, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The visiting dignitary also acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s efforts and sacrifices in war against terrorism and for stability in the region, according to the Pakistan Army's statement.

Earlier on arrival at GHQ, the Nepalese army chief laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs' Monument.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the Guard of Honour to the Nepalese army chief, the ISPR stated further.