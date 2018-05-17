Two dead, over 50 fall sick as contaminated water seeps into Awaran village

AWARAN: Contaminated water killed two and left more than 50 reeling from sickness Wednesday evening here in the city after people drank it, Geo News reported.

The incident occurred in Tranch, a village on the outskirts of Awaran, when people drank water contaminated by a pothole.



According to rescue sources, many of the people who were sick were in a critical condition and were, therefore, transferred to Civil Hospital Lasbela.

According to Edhi sources, on the other hand, an emergency assistance team was dispatched late last night, carrying ration and medicines.

Shabbir Ahmed Mengal, the dep commissioner for the Lasbela district, said he had also commenced the relief work, in line with the orders of Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo's orders.