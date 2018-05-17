Can't connect right now! retry
NAB chairman says bureau has 'nothing to do with elections'

Thursday May 17, 2018

NAB chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal. Photo: File

RAWALPINDI: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Thursday said the bureau has nothing to do with elections.

“NAB has nothing to do with elections be it pre or post elections and the bureau upholds a policy of ‘accountability across the board’,” Justice (retd) Iqbal said while addressing a ceremony in Rawalpindi

“NAB’s first priority is to recover money from those involved in bank frauds and housing society scams,” he added.

The NAB chairman further said, “The accountability bureau’s Rawalpindi wing has recovered around Rs110 million from different organisations and they are returning it back to the victims of scams.”

“NAB recovered Rs296 billion from corrupt individuals and returned it to those affected by the individuals’ practices,” Justice (retd) Iqbal added.

Justice (retd) Iqbal shared that in the last seven months, 226 suspects were arrested, 25 proclaimed offenders were arrested and presented before court and references were filed against 217 corrupt individuals. 

No one can pull NAB's strings, will leave if anyone does: NAB chairman

Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal says he will quit office if and when NAB's strings are being pulled

On April 18 while interacting with reporters on his way to brief the Public Accounts Committee of the National Assembly, Justice (retd) Iqbal had said it was not the bureau's concern when or if the general elections are held.

He stated further that if someone has done corruption then he or she is answerable before and after the elections. 

