PML-N stands with Nawaz, will defeat 'aliens': Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said that despite efforts being made to defame the PML-N supremo, the party continues to stand with Nawaz to defeat 'aliens'.

Talking to the journalists in Lahore, the provincial minister said Nawaz's words were misrepresented.

"He [Nawaz] talked about non-state actors but the nation is well aware of everything," said Sanaullah.

He alleged that a lobby targetted Nawaz and made efforts to malign the PML-N supremo.

Discussing the upcoming general elections, Sanaullah said the party will decide on awarding tickets during the month of Ramazan.

“It is important to hold timely and transparent elections. PML-N will emerge as victorious after defeating aliens,” he added.



He further said that turncoats had joined the PML-N in 2013 and the party was aware of two such individuals.

"It is imperative that the nation is told about the factory producing turncoats."

The provincial minister recalled that it was Nawaz Sharif who had made Pakistan a nuclear power.

“People like Owaiz Muzaffar Tappi have been given a clean chit by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). If they are clean, then who is corrupt in this country?” he lamented.

Sanaullah urged the NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal to take notice of the clean slates of the corrupt elements in Sindh.

In response to a question, the minister said NAB should respect the parliament.