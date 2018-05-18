Policeman injured in Balochistan IBO succumbs to wounds

Head Constable Sanaullah. Photo: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Head Constable Sanaullah critically injured in an Intelligence Based Operation at Almaskili, Quetta on Wednesday succumbed to his wounds and embraced martyrdom today, tweeted Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor.

Colonel Sohail Abid of the Military Intelligence was also martyred in the same operation in which a high-value target of banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ), along with two other terrorists were gunned down.

The ISPR said that two of the deceased were suicide bombers, while the third one was identified as Salman Badeni — LeJ head of Balochistan.

Sanaullah left behind a widow and two kids.

“We owe our ‘journey to peace’ to all our Pakistani martyrs. You are behind peace we live in. Salute to your sacrifices,” the DG ISPR said.