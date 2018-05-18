Pakora: A popular snack for iftar among Pakistanis

File photo

Pakora is considered the most popular snacks for iftar (breaking fast) among Pakistanis during the month of Ramazan.

A mouth-watering snack which is ideal to eat during the rainy season, the deep-fried treat is popular among all social classes.

A large number of stalls and shops across the country sell large quantities of the fried food which comes in several varieties.

“Pakoras are the best snack after remaining hungry for long,” said Imran Mohammad.



“It’s a complete food, with spices, oil, onions and even potatoes. A few pakoras are enough for me,” he added.

“It’s a profitable business and you don’t need to invest much,” said a vendor.

In Ramazan selling pakoras is more profitable, though business hours are limited.

A shopkeeper said, "we offer a wide variety of pakoras and no snack beats our 'pakoras''.





