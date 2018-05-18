Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday May 18 2018
By
APP

Pakora: A popular snack for iftar among Pakistanis

By
APP

Friday May 18, 2018

File photo 

Pakora is considered the most popular snacks for iftar (breaking fast) among Pakistanis during the month of Ramazan. 

A mouth-watering snack which is ideal to eat during the rainy season, the deep-fried treat is popular among all social classes. 

A large number of stalls and shops across the country sell large quantities of the fried food which comes in several varieties. 

“Pakoras are the best snack after remaining hungry for long,” said Imran Mohammad.

“It’s a complete food, with spices, oil, onions and even potatoes. A few pakoras are enough for me,” he added.

“It’s a profitable business and you don’t need to invest much,” said a vendor.

In Ramazan selling pakoras is more profitable, though business hours are limited.

A shopkeeper said, "we offer a wide variety of pakoras and no snack beats our 'pakoras''.


More From Pakistan:

PM Abbasi tells OIC 'multi-pronged, well-considered' response needed for Israeli violence

PM Abbasi tells OIC 'multi-pronged, well-considered' response needed for Israeli violence

 Updated 2 hours ago
Construction of Karachi convent campus stopped weeks after groundbreaking by CM

Construction of Karachi convent campus stopped weeks after groundbreaking by CM

 Updated 3 hours ago
Another PML-N MNA defects to PTI

Another PML-N MNA defects to PTI

 Updated 5 hours ago
PM's statement more irresponsible than what Nawaz said, says Bilawal

PM's statement more irresponsible than what Nawaz said, says Bilawal

 Updated 7 hours ago
Imran says new government will deal with crisis-stricken Pakistan

Imran says new government will deal with crisis-stricken Pakistan

Updated 8 hours ago
NAB does not believe in vindictive or biased policy, says chairman

NAB does not believe in vindictive or biased policy, says chairman

 Updated 10 hours ago
Pakistan’s biggest surgical tower inaugurated in Lahore

Pakistan’s biggest surgical tower inaugurated in Lahore

 Updated 9 hours ago
PM leads delegation at seventh OIC summit in Turkey

PM leads delegation at seventh OIC summit in Turkey

 Updated 9 hours ago
Unique night cricket tournament takes place in Karachi

Unique night cricket tournament takes place in Karachi

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM