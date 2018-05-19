Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday May 19 2018
By
Khawar Khan

Sabika promised we would be together on Eid: brother

By
Khawar Khan

Saturday May 19, 2018

Sabika Sheikh. 

KARACHI: The world of 17-year-old Sabika Sheikh’s family came crashing down when they heard about her death Saturday night.

“It's like doomsday for everyone in the family ever since we have heard about firing at Santa Fe High School,” Sabika’s father, 48-year-old Aziz Sheikh said, unable to control his tears over his daughter’s death in the Texas high school shooting.

“As soon as I got to know about the firing incident, I rushed to get my mobile phone to call Sabika, but she did not answer.”

The 17-year-old girl, who was in Texas under a programme called Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study, was set to return home in three weeks for Eid-ul-Fitr.

Ali Aziz holding a plaque received by his elder sister Sabika Sheikh - Photo: Author 

Sabika’s younger brother, Ali Aziz, said he spoke to her two days before the incident. “She asked me to decorate her room and promised we would spend Eid together, but all of a sudden everything changed.”

While talking about his sister, Ali said she was a kind and intelligent person. “I would go to her with my study-related problems,” Aziz said. “But now, I will have no one to share my problems with."

About Sabika’s achievements, her uncle Abdul Basit said she was among 6,000 students who received the Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study fellowship. “This shows how intelligent she was.”

Who was Sabika Sheikh?

'She was young, vibrant, happy and super-excited to go back to her country', one of Sabika's friends said

He added they are likely to receive Sabika’s body by Monday evening or Tuesday morning as per information from Pakistani diplomats. However, politicians from different parties have asked the government to get Sabika’s body home for final rites at the earliest.

The family received the shocking news of Sabika's death when Aisha Farooqui, the consul-general in Houston, confirmed that the student was among 10 killed in the school shooting.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Opposition, govt reach consensus over caretaker prime minister candidate: sources

Opposition, govt reach consensus over caretaker prime minister candidate: sources

 Updated 2 hours ago
Ruckus in Sindh Assembly as PML-F MPA raises shoe at deputy speaker

Ruckus in Sindh Assembly as PML-F MPA raises shoe at deputy speaker

Updated 3 hours ago
FIR registered over attack on FC office in Quetta

FIR registered over attack on FC office in Quetta

 Updated 3 hours ago
Nawaz's remarks on Mumbai attacks are anti-Pakistan: Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

Nawaz's remarks on Mumbai attacks are anti-Pakistan: Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

 Updated 4 hours ago
No peace without resolving Kashmir, Palestine issues: Maleeha Lodhi

No peace without resolving Kashmir, Palestine issues: Maleeha Lodhi

 Updated 4 hours ago
Suspended DSP Qamar Ahmed files bail petition in Naqeebullah murder case

Suspended DSP Qamar Ahmed files bail petition in Naqeebullah murder case

Updated 5 hours ago
National Security Committee meeting chaired by PM underway: sources

National Security Committee meeting chaired by PM underway: sources

Updated 16 minutes ago
Thunderstorms down multiple Bajaur power feeders

Thunderstorms down multiple Bajaur power feeders

 Updated 7 hours ago
Three shot dead in Jhelum as unidentified men open fire on car

Three shot dead in Jhelum as unidentified men open fire on car

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM