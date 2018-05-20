Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday May 20 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Karachiites protest outside DC Office as severe water crisis continues

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday May 20, 2018

KARACHI: The water shortage in multiple areas of the city continued, severely inconveniencing citizens as they took to the streets to protest the local administration, Geo News reported.

The issue — of more importance at present given that it is the holy month of Ramazan — led people in North Nazimabad to gather and stage a demonstration outside the Deputy Commissioner's office.

Protestors also chanted slogans against the administration for failing to resolve the extreme water crisis.

Comments

