Karachiites protest outside DC Office as severe water crisis continues

KARACHI: The water shortage in multiple areas of the city continued, severely inconveniencing citizens as they took to the streets to protest the local administration, Geo News reported.

The issue — of more importance at present given that it is the holy month of Ramazan — led people in North Nazimabad to gather and stage a demonstration outside the Deputy Commissioner's office.



Protestors also chanted slogans against the administration for failing to resolve the extreme water crisis.