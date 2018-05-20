Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday May 20 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Karachi heatwave: Mercury soars above 40°C as sea breeze halts

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday May 20, 2018

KARACHI: The sweltering heatwave in the city and elsewhere in Sindh is likely to extend its unwelcome stay by four to five days, Geo News reported, citing an official at the country's weather monitoring authority.

Mercury in Karachi touched 41°C around noon on Sunday. The heatwave is expected to peak between Monday and Wednesday, drastically pushing the temperatures even higher, Dr Ghulam Rasool, director-general at the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), said.

Interior areas in Sindh can expect temperatures reaching up to 50°C as a renewed heatwave envelopes the province, he warned. 

The official attributed the soaring temperatures to a halt in sea breeze which allowed the heatwave — that rode into the city on Saturday — to continue for four or more days.

In particular, temperatures may touch the extreme in Sibi, Jacobabad, Larkana, Nawabshah, and Dadu during the coming week, he said.

Source: Pakistan Meteorological Department (updated as of May 19, 2018)

Since the start of the summer season this year, there have been three heatwaves, the official explained, warning that there could be more in May and June.

Earlier, on Saturday, the PMD had said the lack of incoming sea breeze was the primary reason the temperature went up to over 40°C.

To beat the heat and avoid the dangers of heatstroke, it's important to stay hydrated and avoid the sun as far as possible. If you are outside, try to keep your head covered against the sun.

Sehri in the dark 

Despite K-Electric's repeated assurances to end the load-shedding at least in areas previously exempted from power outages, several parts of Karachi were plunged into darkness late Saturday night.

No load-shedding for industries, Leghari spox says, as households face persistent power cuts

The spokesperson also said power for the household consumers was being supplied without any interruptions from iftar to sehri

Many Karachiites were forced to eat sehri in the dark as load-shedding persisted, making the hot weather harder to bear in the holy month of Ramazan. 

The metropolis' sole supplier of electricity had said on Saturday it would try its best not to carry out load-shedding during sehri and iftar timings, adding that people should not label technical faults as load-shedding.

However, Sher Shah, Baloch para, North Karachi, Korangi, Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block-13 and several other localities continued to face power outages.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Former Kasur MPA Ilyas Khan defects to PML-N from PML-Q

Former Kasur MPA Ilyas Khan defects to PML-N from PML-Q

 Updated an hour ago
Two dead as bus overturns in Karachi's Korangi area

Two dead as bus overturns in Karachi's Korangi area

 Updated 2 hours ago
Punjab fares much better than other provinces in human development

Punjab fares much better than other provinces in human development

Updated 3 hours ago
PM Abbasi to arrive in Karachi for day-long visit

PM Abbasi to arrive in Karachi for day-long visit

Updated 4 hours ago
Nawaz expected to appear before NAB today in illegal road-widening case

Nawaz expected to appear before NAB today in illegal road-widening case

 Updated 5 hours ago
Dacoits who escaped with Rs 3.5m three years ago arrested from Karachi

Dacoits who escaped with Rs 3.5m three years ago arrested from Karachi

 Updated 7 hours ago
Patient's relatives trash Khairpur hospital's emergency ward as doctor refuses service

Patient's relatives trash Khairpur hospital's emergency ward as doctor refuses service

 Updated 4 hours ago
No load-shedding for industries, Leghari spox says, as households face persistent power cuts

No load-shedding for industries, Leghari spox says, as households face persistent power cuts

 Updated 5 hours ago
Contaminated water claims six lives in Balochistan

Contaminated water claims six lives in Balochistan

Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM