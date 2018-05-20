Contaminated water claims six lives in Balochistan

At least six people have died in the last four days after drinking contaminated water in District Awaran of Balochistan, Commissioner Kalat Division Muhammad Hashim Ghilzai told Geo News.



He also shared that currently 120 patients are being treated at Jam Ghulam Qadir Hospital, adding that the incident occurred in Tranchik, a village on the outskirts of Awaran. The people of the area drank contaminated water present in a pothole on May 16.

In order to provide aid to the people, the Pakistan Army conducted a special relief and rescue operation in epidemic affected far-flung areas of Awaran on the request of Government of Balochistan, according to an Inter-Service Public Relations statement on Saturday.

Special Army medical teams with adequate medicines reached Awaran and treated the patients, the statement said, adding that special helicopter was used to evacuate a large number of critical patients of gastro diseases from Tranchik to Hub to provide them with medical relief.

“In addition, around thousand liters of drinkable water, mosquito nets, ration packs, water tanks and hygiene kits have also been distributed amongst the local populace,” the ISPR statement added.