Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday May 20 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Contaminated water claims six lives in Balochistan

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday May 20, 2018

At least six people have died in the last four days after drinking contaminated water in District Awaran of Balochistan, Commissioner Kalat Division Muhammad Hashim Ghilzai told Geo News.

He also shared that currently 120 patients are being treated at Jam Ghulam Qadir Hospital, adding that the incident occurred in Tranchik, a village on the outskirts of Awaran. The people of the area drank contaminated water present in a pothole on May 16.

Two dead, over 50 fall sick as contaminated water seeps into Awaran village

Many of the people who were sick were in a critical condition and were, therefore, transferred to Civil Hospital Lasbela

In order to provide aid to the people, the Pakistan Army conducted a special relief and rescue operation in epidemic affected far-flung areas of Awaran on the request of Government of Balochistan, according to an Inter-Service Public Relations statement on Saturday.

Special Army medical teams with adequate medicines reached Awaran and treated the patients, the statement said, adding that special helicopter was used to evacuate a large number of critical patients of gastro diseases from Tranchik to Hub to provide them with medical relief.

“In addition, around thousand liters of drinkable water, mosquito nets, ration packs, water tanks and hygiene kits have also been distributed amongst the local populace,” the ISPR statement added. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Former Kasur MPA Ilyas Khan defects to PML-N from PML-Q

Former Kasur MPA Ilyas Khan defects to PML-N from PML-Q

 Updated 2 hours ago
Two dead as bus overturns in Karachi's Korangi area

Two dead as bus overturns in Karachi's Korangi area

 Updated 2 hours ago
Punjab fares much better than other provinces in human development

Punjab fares much better than other provinces in human development

Updated 3 hours ago
PM Abbasi to arrive in Karachi for day-long visit

PM Abbasi to arrive in Karachi for day-long visit

Updated 4 hours ago
Nawaz expected to appear before NAB today in illegal road-widening case

Nawaz expected to appear before NAB today in illegal road-widening case

 Updated 5 hours ago
Dacoits who escaped with Rs 3.5m three years ago arrested from Karachi

Dacoits who escaped with Rs 3.5m three years ago arrested from Karachi

 Updated 7 hours ago
Patient's relatives trash Khairpur hospital's emergency ward as doctor refuses service

Patient's relatives trash Khairpur hospital's emergency ward as doctor refuses service

 Updated 4 hours ago
No load-shedding for industries, Leghari spox says, as households face persistent power cuts

No load-shedding for industries, Leghari spox says, as households face persistent power cuts

 Updated 5 hours ago
Four bodies, stowed in bags, recovered from separate gates of Sukkur Barrage

Four bodies, stowed in bags, recovered from separate gates of Sukkur Barrage

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM