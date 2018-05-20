Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday May 20 2018
GEO NEWS

Patient's relatives trash Khairpur hospital's emergency ward as doctor refuses service

GEO NEWS

Sunday May 20, 2018

KHAIRPUR: The emergency ward in Khairpur's Civil Hospital turned into a battleground after a female patient's relatives trashed the ward and smashed ambulance windows, Geo News reported. 

According to the patient's relatives, they had shifted her to the hospital after an accident. However, the doctor in charge at that time refused to provide service, saying "his shift had ended".

Geo News has obtained the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the incident in which the patient's relatives can be seen breaking chairs and tables in the ward, going on to smash ambulance windows, before leaving the hospital with the patient.

According to the hospital's management, the patient was under care when the relatives started wreaking havoc in the emergency ward.

The police have arrested and filed a case against two people in connection with the incident.

Earlier in May, a private hospital in Hyderabad was ransacked by its employees, protesting the sacking of their 34 colleagues.

In another incident in Muzaffargarh, several people were injured after two local groups from Kot Addu clashed in the hospital over land disputes. The groups had brought their injured to be treated but resorted to hurling medical equipment at each other, injuring several more.

