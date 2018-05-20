PM announces Rs150mn at Karachi fundraiser for Lahore cancer hospital

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will arrive in Karachi for a day-long visit today, Geo News reported Sunday. Photo: file

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Sunday announced Rs150 million donation on behalf of the Government of Pakistan at a fundraising ceremony held in Karachi for the construction of Cancer Care Hospital in Lahore.



The prime minister arrived in the megapolis for a day-long visit on Sunday. Governor Sindh Mohammad Zubair welcomed PM Abbasi upon arrival in the provincial capital.

Speaking at the fundraising ceremony here, Abbasi said the existing facilities for prevention and treatment of cancer were not enough.

He urged the masses to donate more and more for prevention and treatment of cancer, expressing hope that prosperous and well-to-do individuals would contribute for this cause.

The construction work of the hospital, which would treat the patients free of cost, is set to be completed by the end of this year.



The prime minister said that the government had been providing best health facilities, however, admitted that it required further resources to provide these facilities to all the people.

"It is hoped that the administration would also take measures for cancer control programme," he said, adding that the issue of [shortage of] resources could be overcome through partnership with private sector.

PM Abbasi further said that running a hospital is a problem bigger than establishing it.

Later, the premier visited the family of Pakistani student Sabika Sheikh, who was killed in a school shooting in Texas, US on Friday.

PM Abbasi extended his condolences to the bereaved family and said that the entire nation was saddened over Sabika’s demise.

17-year-old Sabika Sheikh was killed during the Santa Fe high school shooting on Friday, one of the 10 victims who were mostly students.

A resident of Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal locality, Sheikh was studying in the US under the Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study (YES) programme since August 21, 2017, and was due to return home next month.

Earlier on May 11, the prime minister had said that the country’s progress was dependent on development in Karachi.

“The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz led federal government is putting its best efforts for the betterment of the metropolis,” the premier said in his address at the inaugural ceremony of National Incubation Centre at the NED University.

The premier said Karachi and the rest of the country's peace were interlinked and the current federal government had revived Karachi's glory.

"Peace has been established in the city from Karachi Operation,” he said.

PM Abbasi said the continuity of democratic system was necessary for the national progress, adding that the federal government was finding it difficult to make decisions in the current political climate.

“Despite difficulties government completed many developmental projects," the premier said. “Only a democratic government is capable to address challenges."

PM Abbasi expressed hope that the incoming democratic governments would resolve the issues of people.

He said that the government established a number of power projects to address the power crisis, and was implementing tax reforms in the country.

"Government's business-friendly policies have given confidence to the investors," he said. The prime minister gave the credit for the initiative to Finance Minister Miftah Ismail.