Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday May 20 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PM Abbasi visits family of Sabika Sheikh, extends condolences

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday May 20, 2018

PM Abbasi speaks to father of Sabika Sheikh, who was killed in a school shooting in Texas, US, during his visit to the slain Pakistani student's home in Karachi. 

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi visited on Sunday the family of Pakistani student Sabika Sheikh, who was killed in a school shooting in Texas, US.

The prime minister, who arrived in Karachi today on a one-day visit, was accompanied by Governor Sindh M Zubair upon his visit.

PM Abbasi extended his condolences to the bereaved family and said that the entire nation was saddened over Sabika’s demise.

Funeral for Sabika Sheikh scheduled today in Houston

The funeral prayers, scheduled by the Pakistani Consulate in Houston, will be separate from the one to be held in the teen's hometown of Karachi

The funeral prayers for Sabika Sheikh was held today after Namaz-e-Zuhr, at a local mosque in Houston as well.

17-year-old Sabika Sheikh was killed during the Santa Fe high school shooting on Friday, one of the 10 victims who were mostly students.

A resident of Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal locality, Sheikh was studying in the US under the Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study (YES) programme since August 21, 2017, and was due to return home next month.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

CJCSC, Italian commander discuss defence, security cooperation

CJCSC, Italian commander discuss defence, security cooperation

 Updated 2 hours ago
Pakistani delegation in US for talks over India's violations of Indus Waters Treaty

Pakistani delegation in US for talks over India's violations of Indus Waters Treaty

 Updated 2 hours ago
PM Abbasi extends condolences to family of martyred Col Sohail Abid

PM Abbasi extends condolences to family of martyred Col Sohail Abid

 Updated 3 hours ago
Imran shames Nawaz for answers to accountability court questionnaire

Imran shames Nawaz for answers to accountability court questionnaire

 Updated 3 hours ago
Gilgit Baltistan government promulgates GB Order 2018

Gilgit Baltistan government promulgates GB Order 2018

 Updated 4 hours ago
'Vote is about to get respect', says Nawaz

'Vote is about to get respect', says Nawaz

 Updated 6 hours ago
FATA merger likely to be presented before NA on Wednesday: sources

FATA merger likely to be presented before NA on Wednesday: sources

 Updated 7 hours ago
Shehbaz slams Imran's '100-day dream'

Shehbaz slams Imran's '100-day dream'

 Updated 8 hours ago
Khursheed Shah announces to leave politics if Imran implements 100-day plan

Khursheed Shah announces to leave politics if Imran implements 100-day plan

 Updated 9 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM