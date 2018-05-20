Can't connect right now! retry
Can't confirm reports about Dr Aafia Siddiqui's health, life: sister

KARACHI: Dr Fauzia Siddiqui, sister of Pakistani scientist Dr Aafia Siddiqui who is imprisoned in the US, said on Sunday that she could not confirm any of the miscellaneous reports circulating on social media about Dr Aafia's health or life.

Dr Fauzia said that they have not been told anything in this regard by Government of Pakistan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs or the US prison officials, some local media outlets reported.

Earlier, some reports circulating on social media suggested that the imprisoned Pakistani scientist has passed away in the United States.

Dr Fauzia said that they have no contact with Dr Aafia for the past two years, adding that despite countless efforts, they could not find an answer to their queries from either Pakistani or the US officials.

Dr Fauzia, however, said that Dr Aafia's status is mentioned as alive in the online database of prisoners.

Dr Aafia was indicted by a New York federal district court in September 2008 on charges of attempted murder and assault stemming from an incident in an interview with US authorities in Ghazni, charges which Siddiqui denied.

After 18 months in detention, she was tried and convicted in early 2010 and sentenced to 86 years in prison.

Throughout the trial, the Pakistani government supported Siddiqui, and her conviction resulted in protests in Pakistan.

