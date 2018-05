File Photo

KARACHI: One man was killed and another wounded in unrelated incidents Sunday night here in the city, Geo News reported, citing authorities.



A man, who was employed at a workshop here in the city's Lee Market, stabbed to death the facility's owner late last night for unknown reasons, authorities said.

On the other hand, the station house officer (SHO) of Baloch Colony police station was wounded in a dispute in Mehmoodabad when someone fired a gun by mistake.