pakistan
Monday May 21 2018
GEO NEWS

PTI’s 100-day plan nothing but false claims, says Saad Rafique

GEO NEWS

Monday May 21, 2018

Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique slammed that 100-day plan presented by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan, adding that the agenda is nothing more than “false claims” and “mere eloquence”.

A day earlier, PTI had presented 100-day plan that the leaders said they would implement if their party comes into power.

Lashing out the PTI leadership, Rafique in a series of tweets deemed that the promises of 10 million jobs, five million houses, one billion trees and 350 dams are just a “mirage”.


"Those who chant slogans of accountability couldn't even make ehtesaab commission operational in their province," the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader added.

“Khyber Bank was destroyed during the tenure of Imran Khan,” he alleged, adding that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has become the “den of polio” under Imran.

“The cannibalistic mouses are eating up Imran's governance,” he added.

PTI 100-day plan 

Imran Khan was flanked by other PTI leaders such as Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and former secretary general Jahangir Tareen while presenting parts of the 100-day at an event in the federal capital on Sunday. 

Purpose of 100-day plan to change policies: Imran Khan

The 100-day plan presents the idea of generating 10 million jobs within five years

During the event, PTI leaders spoke about the merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the creation of South Punjab province and giving greater authority to the government in Balochistan, as a part of their 100-day plan.

While speaking about economic growth, Umar said they would create 10 million jobs within five years if their party comes to power. 

He said the party would promote the manufacturing industry and pave way for the growth of small and medium enterprises. 

Umar also promised they would turn government guest houses into hotels and open them for tourists. Besides, he added, five million houses would also be constructed for the homeless population of the country.

A part of PTI’s agenda would be improving the agriculture sector of the country, promised Tareen. 

He said their party would take measures to make agriculture profitable for farmers. Tareen added they would also provide financial help to farmers so that they could become self-sufficient. 

