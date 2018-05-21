PM Abbasi launches new school curriculum in Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Photo: AFP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday launched a new curriculum for schools in the federal capital, saying a revamp was needed to keep up with the modern trends and progress as a nation.

Addressing the launching ceremony in Islamabad, PM Abbasi, the chief guest at the occasion, expressed confidence that the new curriculum will prove to be an important milestone towards shifting the focus from cramming to promoting analytical skills and generating thought process among the students.

He lauded the Ministry of Education for implementing the new curriculum in the federal capital from class one to five. In the next phase, he said, the curriculum will be revised up to higher secondary school.

No country could progress without education and it was time to review the existing curriculum to ensure Pakistan is able to meet the emerging challenges, he said.

The prime minister pointed out that it was imperative to train teachers and introduce curricular reforms to keep up with the needs of modern times and improve the quality of education imparted to the youth of the country.

He said Islamabad Capital Territory will be made a model for the provinces in the education sector and the process of updating and revising the curriculum will continue.

Pointing out the role of the private sector, the prime minister said the federal government remains committed to fulfilling its responsibilities but the private sector must also play a proactive role in promotion of quality education.

He also launched programs aimed at one hundred percent enrollment, one hundred percent retention and one hundred percent graduation in the federal area.