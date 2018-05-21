Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday May 21 2018
By
Web Desk

PM Abbasi launches new school curriculum in Islamabad

By
Web Desk

Monday May 21, 2018

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Photo: AFP 

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday launched a new curriculum for schools in the federal capital, saying a revamp was needed to keep up with the modern trends and progress as a nation.

Addressing the launching ceremony in Islamabad, PM Abbasi, the chief guest at the occasion, expressed confidence that the new curriculum will prove to be an important milestone towards shifting the focus from cramming to promoting analytical skills and generating thought process among the students.

He lauded the Ministry of Education for implementing the new curriculum in the federal capital from class one to five. In the next phase, he said, the curriculum will be revised up to higher secondary school.

No country could progress without education and it was time to review the existing curriculum to ensure Pakistan is able to meet the emerging challenges, he said.

The prime minister pointed out that it was imperative to train teachers and introduce curricular reforms to keep up with the needs of modern times and improve the quality of education imparted to the youth of the country.

He said Islamabad Capital Territory will be made a model for the provinces in the education sector and the process of updating and revising the curriculum will continue.

Pointing out the role of the private sector, the prime minister said the federal government remains committed to fulfilling its responsibilities but the private sector must also play a proactive role in promotion of quality education.

He also launched programs aimed at one hundred percent enrollment, one hundred percent retention and one hundred percent graduation in the federal area.

More From Pakistan:

CJCSC, Italian commander discuss defence, security cooperation

CJCSC, Italian commander discuss defence, security cooperation

 Updated 2 hours ago
Pakistani delegation in US for talks over India's violations of Indus Waters Treaty

Pakistani delegation in US for talks over India's violations of Indus Waters Treaty

 Updated 2 hours ago
PM Abbasi extends condolences to family of martyred Col Sohail Abid

PM Abbasi extends condolences to family of martyred Col Sohail Abid

 Updated 3 hours ago
Imran shames Nawaz for answers to accountability court questionnaire

Imran shames Nawaz for answers to accountability court questionnaire

 Updated 3 hours ago
Gilgit Baltistan government promulgates GB Order 2018

Gilgit Baltistan government promulgates GB Order 2018

 Updated 4 hours ago
'Vote is about to get respect', says Nawaz

'Vote is about to get respect', says Nawaz

 Updated 6 hours ago
FATA merger likely to be presented before NA on Wednesday: sources

FATA merger likely to be presented before NA on Wednesday: sources

 Updated 7 hours ago
Shehbaz slams Imran's '100-day dream'

Shehbaz slams Imran's '100-day dream'

 Updated 8 hours ago
Khursheed Shah announces to leave politics if Imran implements 100-day plan

Khursheed Shah announces to leave politics if Imran implements 100-day plan

 Updated 9 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM