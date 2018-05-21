Can't connect right now! retry
Monday May 21 2018
Pogba evasive over Manchester United future

Monday May 21, 2018

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. Photo: AFP  

PARIS: Paul Pogba has refused to rule out a move away from Manchester United, hinting at strains in his relationship with Jose Mourinho after a difficult season at Old Trafford.

The £89 million ($119 million) France international has had a tricky second season back at United, being left out of the side or substituted early many times.

On other occasions manager, Mourinho has publicly questioned his contributions, while transfer talk refuses to die down.

Asked by French television station Canal Plus if he would remain a United player, the 25-year-old declined to give a cast-iron commitment.

"You can never be sure of anything," he said. "But contractually, it's sure, yes.

"I can never look far into the future. It also depends how it goes with the club, how things work out."

Pogba also discussed his relationship with Mourinho, saying the pair did not have to have the perfect bond to work together professionally.

"There were times where I wasn´t playing, I was on the bench," he said. "There was a lot of talk, people thought it wasn´t working out, but a coach and a player don´t have to be best friends, we don´t have to go to restaurants together.

"I had a few little problems too... football is sometimes all about the mental side. He put me on the bench and I gave my response on the pitch. I always give everything I´ve got."

And Pogba said being handed the captain´s armband in certain matches had helped him.

"I was made captain by Mourinho, it was the first time for me with a club and that is important for me," he said. "It also made me grow as a leader in the France team."

Pogba has been linked with a move to hometown club Paris Saint-Germain but said such a move did not hold special appeal.

"I grew up with a father and a mother who were Marseille supporters," he said. "Paris (PSG) was never really part of my daily life. But later on, yes why not play at the Parc des Princes? It's a great pitch and a nice stadium."

