Monday May 21 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Shehbaz slams Imran's '100-day dream'

By
GEO NEWS

Monday May 21, 2018

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday slammed Imran Khan's 100-day plan. 

On Sunday, Imran Khan presented his party’s 100-day plan – the purpose of which he said was to change pre-existing policies.

"Just compare Imran's performance in [Khyber Pakhtunkhwa] in the past five years with his 100-day plan," he said. 

In apparent criticism of the KP government, the Punjab CM said those who had only given a 6MW shortfall to the people were painting pictures of a 100-day dream. 

Shehbaz advised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to take a leaf out of the PML-N led Punjab government in matters pertaining to good governance. 

"Come to us and we will show you how to construct hospitals and universities," he said. "These are the lessons you need to be taught by us." 

"[Imran Khan] Niazi and [Asif Ali] Zardari did not resolve issues in their own provinces," he said, alleging that the two leaders have become brothers.

The Punjab CM further said political rivals had continued to neglect their own provinces and they will have to bear the consequences of this negligence in the upcoming elections.

"The nation will not elect corrupt leaders who only know how to protest," he said.    

Khursheed Shah announces to leave politics if Imran implements 100-day plan

Shah said the plan was not practical, terming it an election gimmick

Earlier today, Opposition leader in the National Assembly, Khursheed Shah announced that he would quit politics if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan was able to implement his 100-day plan.

“If he [Imran] completes the 100-day plan I will leave politics,” Shah told reporters.

“100-day plan should be given after winning the election. How is he [Imran] giving it from before?”

Shah said the plan was not practical, terming it an election gimmick. “It is the right of every party to present their programme, but there should be some fact in it. Imran Khan had a province where he could implement some of the things he has mentioned.”

