Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday May 21 2018
By
GEO NEWS

FATA merger likely to be presented before NA on Wednesday: sources

By
GEO NEWS

Monday May 21, 2018

The amendment bill to merge FATA into KP is likely to be presented before the National Assembly on Wednesday, sources informed Geo News on May 21, 2018. Photo: Geo News
 

ISLAMABAD: An amendment bill for the merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is expected to be presented to the National Assembly on Wednesday, said sources. 

The drafting of the bill was completed on Monday, following which, the government and opposition instructed their members to ensure attendance in Wednesday's session, informed sources. 

The seats for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly will increase to 147 from the current 126 after its merger with Federally Administered Tribal Areas, according to the proposed 30th Amendment of the Constitution.

The amendment, which would serve as a means to merge FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, will be presented before National Assembly's Standing Committee for Law and Justice for approval today.

The general seats of the provincial assembly will increase from 99 to 117, the bills states. Moreover, the seats for women have been increased from 22 to 26, while religious minorities’ seats from three to four.

NSC throws weight behind FATA-KP merger

National, regional and border security, among other matters part of discussion

KP Assembly seats to increase to 147 after FATA merger: draft bill

National Assembly's Standing Committee for Law and Justice expected to approve the draft bill

According to the sub-section of the bill, FATA will be granted 18 general seats, four seats for women and one for religious minority.

Moreover, FATA’s 12 seats in National Assembly will be merged in KP Assembly and KP seats will increase from 48 to 60 in the National Assembly.

NSC throws weight behind FATA-KP merger

The National Security Committee (NSC) chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday evening had endorsed FATA's merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa along with the introduction of the administrative, judicial institutional structures and laws of the province, said a communique issued after the meeting.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, the chiefs of Armed Forces, Director-General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) among others were in attendance.

FATA reforms

Participants of the NSC meeting had directed the concerned ministries to work out the constitutional, legal and administrative modalities for the merger in consultation with all parties in the Parliament.

The communique said: "Committee also endorsed the provision of additional well-monitored development funds for the FATA region during the next ten years, with the stipulation that these funds would not be re-appropriated to any other area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa."

In the second NSC meeting called during the week, the participants expressed satisfaction on the principled stand taken by Pakistan on Kashmir and Palestine and its articulation at various world forums

Comments

More From Pakistan:

CJCSC, Italian commander discuss defence, security cooperation

CJCSC, Italian commander discuss defence, security cooperation

 Updated an hour ago
Pakistani delegation in US for talks over India's violations of Indus Waters Treaty

Pakistani delegation in US for talks over India's violations of Indus Waters Treaty

 Updated 2 hours ago
PM Abbasi extends condolences to family of martyred Col Sohail Abid

PM Abbasi extends condolences to family of martyred Col Sohail Abid

 Updated 3 hours ago
Imran shames Nawaz for answers to accountability court questionnaire

Imran shames Nawaz for answers to accountability court questionnaire

 Updated 3 hours ago
Gilgit Baltistan government promulgates GB Order 2018

Gilgit Baltistan government promulgates GB Order 2018

 Updated 4 hours ago
'Vote is about to get respect', says Nawaz

'Vote is about to get respect', says Nawaz

 Updated 6 hours ago
Shehbaz slams Imran's '100-day dream'

Shehbaz slams Imran's '100-day dream'

 Updated 8 hours ago
Khursheed Shah announces to leave politics if Imran implements 100-day plan

Khursheed Shah announces to leave politics if Imran implements 100-day plan

 Updated 9 hours ago
PTI to contest elections alone, no alliance with any party: Fawad Chaudhry

PTI to contest elections alone, no alliance with any party: Fawad Chaudhry

Updated 10 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM