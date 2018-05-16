Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday May 16 2018
By
GEO NEWS

KP Assembly seats to increase to 147 after FATA merger: draft bill

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday May 16, 2018

The seats for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly will increase to 147 from the current 126 after its merger with Federally Administered Tribal Areas, according to the proposed 30th Amendment of the Constitution. Photo: file

The seats for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly will increase to 147 from the current 126 after its merger with Federally Administered Tribal Areas, according to the proposed 30th Amendment of the Constitution.

The amendment, which would serve as a means to merge FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, will be presented before National Assembly's Standing Committee for Law and Justice for approval today.

The general seats of the provincial assembly will increase from 99 to 117, the bills states. Moreover, the seats for women have been increased from 22 to 26, while religious minorities’ seats from three to four.

According to the sub-section of the bill, FATA will be granted 18 general seats, four seats for women and one for religious minority.

Govt to get 30th Amendment approved before NA term ends: sources

JUI-F, PKMAP oppose FATA's integration; opposition parties back government for approval of draft bill

Moreover, FATA’s 12 seats in National Assembly will be merged in KP Assembly and KP seats will increase from 48 to 60 in the National Assembly.

Minister for States and Frontier Regions Lt Gen (retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch in his statement of objects and reasons said that the federal cabinet in its decision on March 2, 2017, approved the integration of FATA with the province of KP.

"FATA being a part of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after such integration will require its representation in the provincial assembly of the province," he said, adding that the seats for FATA have been created in KP assembly according to its population.

"Creation of such seats is also of paramount importance for the fact that, if delayed, it will not only hamper the integration or the mainstreaming of FATA but also neglect a favourable opportunity, which might become a distant possibility before the next general elections 2023," he added. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

High-value LeJ target among three killed in Balochistan operation: ISPR

High-value LeJ target among three killed in Balochistan operation: ISPR

 Updated 42 minutes ago
Nation observes first of Ramazan with religious fervour

Nation observes first of Ramazan with religious fervour

Updated an hour ago
Five dead, six injured in traffic accident in District Attock: motorway sources

Five dead, six injured in traffic accident in District Attock: motorway sources

Updated 2 hours ago
Nisar advises PML-N to take 'rational approach to present situation'

Nisar advises PML-N to take 'rational approach to present situation'

 Updated 52 minutes ago
Nawaz ‘campaigning’ for PTI through ‘love fest with Modi’, says Imran

Nawaz ‘campaigning’ for PTI through ‘love fest with Modi’, says Imran

Updated 6 hours ago
Shehbaz observes test run of Orange Line Metro Train in Lahore

Shehbaz observes test run of Orange Line Metro Train in Lahore

 Updated 6 hours ago
Pakistan Street Child football team reminds Bilawal Bhutto of unkept promises

Pakistan Street Child football team reminds Bilawal Bhutto of unkept promises

 Updated 8 hours ago
Cadet college corporal punishment: Police directed to dispel fear on campus

Cadet college corporal punishment: Police directed to dispel fear on campus

Updated 9 hours ago
Former PM Zafarullah Jamali resigns from National Assembly

Former PM Zafarullah Jamali resigns from National Assembly

Updated 10 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM