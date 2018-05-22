Sania Mirza responds to rumours about her biopic

Tennis ace Sania Mirza. Photo: File

Tennis ace Sania Mirza has said nothing has been finalised as yet about a biopic on her life.

There had been talks about a film being made on Sania’s life and there was also buzz that Rohit Shetty would be helming the project.

However, when asked, Sania told IANS: “No, not yet… There’s obviously been a lot of talk going on and in pipeline. But there’s nothing official yet.”

Sania, who is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, is currently expecting their first child and the couple has decided to give the child the surname Mirza-Malik.

Explaining the decision, Sania said, “That is something that has come from being a woman and being in a position that I have been in all my life… Coming from a culture where a lot of people unfortunately feel that having a boy will take the family and its name forward, and will be the chirag of the family.”

“I come from a family of two girls and we never felt the need to ever have a brother and we were never treated differently. That’s the kind of thought process that really is in that. It’s a pretty simple thing. At the end of the day, my husband is obviously someone who thinks that way as well. And it takes a very secure and a strong man to say I want my wife’s name along with mine. So I think that’s really what it was,” she said.

“Mirza-Malik is something that we always wanted. Even when we were not planning a baby many years ago… We used to talk about it that one day we would name the baby Mirza-Malik… We are looking forward to it, and regardless of whether it’s a boy or a girl, we are really proud to go with both our names,” Sania concluded.