Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday May 22 2018
By
Web Desk

Sania Mirza responds to rumours about her biopic

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 22, 2018

Tennis ace Sania Mirza. Photo: File

Tennis ace Sania Mirza has said nothing has been finalised as yet about a biopic on her life.

There had been talks about a film being made on Sania’s life and there was also buzz that Rohit Shetty would be helming the project.

However, when asked, Sania told IANS: “No, not yet… There’s obviously been a lot of talk going on and in pipeline. But there’s nothing official yet.”

Sania, who is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, is currently expecting their first child and the couple has decided to give the child the surname Mirza-Malik.

Explaining the decision, Sania said, “That is something that has come from being a woman and being in a position that I have been in all my life… Coming from a culture where a lot of people unfortunately feel that having a boy will take the family and its name forward, and will be the chirag of the family.”

“I come from a family of two girls and we never felt the need to ever have a brother and we were never treated differently. That’s the kind of thought process that really is in that. It’s a pretty simple thing. At the end of the day, my husband is obviously someone who thinks that way as well. And it takes a very secure and a strong man to say I want my wife’s name along with mine. So I think that’s really what it was,” she said.

“Mirza-Malik is something that we always wanted. Even when we were not planning a baby many years ago… We used to talk about it that one day we would name the baby Mirza-Malik… We are looking forward to it, and regardless of whether it’s a boy or a girl, we are really proud to go with both our names,” Sania concluded.

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Will Smith to perform official song for World Cup 2018

Will Smith to perform official song for World Cup 2018

 Updated 5 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor responds to rumours of rivalry with Kareena Kapoor Khan

Sonam Kapoor responds to rumours of rivalry with Kareena Kapoor Khan

 Updated 5 hours ago
Barack and Michelle Obama sign Netflix production deal

Barack and Michelle Obama sign Netflix production deal

 Updated 9 hours ago
Official photos of royal wedding released

Official photos of royal wedding released

 Updated 20 hours ago
Priyanka pens heartfelt letter to Meghan after royal wedding

Priyanka pens heartfelt letter to Meghan after royal wedding

 Updated 22 hours ago
PIA invites Prince Harry, Meghan to visit Pakistan's northern areas

PIA invites Prince Harry, Meghan to visit Pakistan's northern areas

 Updated yesterday
Virat Kohli says wife Anushka Sharma is the ‘captain’ off-field

Virat Kohli says wife Anushka Sharma is the ‘captain’ off-field

Updated yesterday
'Deadpool 2' surges to box office lead

'Deadpool 2' surges to box office lead

 Updated yesterday
Japanese film 'Shoplifters' wins top prize at Cannes film festival

Japanese film 'Shoplifters' wins top prize at Cannes film festival

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM