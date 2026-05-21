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Katie Price tries to stay strong amid emotional turmoil over Lee Andrews

The self-called businessman married Katie Price back in January
By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 21, 2026

A worried Katie has urged fans to help locate her kidnapped husband, who has now been missing for six days
A worried Katie has urged fans to help locate her 'kidnapped husband,' who has now been missing for six days

Katie Price has baffled fans with her new posts, fuelling speculation over whether her messages are linked to her 'missing' husband Lee Andrews.

The self-called businessman, 42, who married Katie Price back in January after a whirlwind 10-day romance, has been missing since last week.

A worried Katie, 47, has urged fans to help locate her 'kidnapped husband,' who has now been missing for six days after he allegedly 'went silent' mid conversation last week.

Katie Price tries to stay strong amid emotional turmoil over Lee Andrews

Katie turned to Instagram in the early hours of Thursday morning (May 21) to share three seemingly loaded posts.

The text in the first image reads: "I'M NOT OVERWHELMED BECAUSE I CAN'T HANDLE IT. I'M OVERWHELMED BECAUSE I DO HANDLE IT. ALL. OF. IT."

Her second post, however, begins to raise eyebrows. It featured a quote that read: "Sometimes you just have to accept the situation and say, it's okay, it happens, it's life".

And Katie's third shared quote reads: "Focus on yourself, because nothing is more powerful than a woman who knows her worth, chases her goals, and dares to dream big."

It comes after insiders claimed that Lee Andrews used to brag about his job as an arms dealer 'who worked with dangerous people' in the weeks before his mysterious disappearance, and that his disappearance now feels 'as if he's been writing a storyline'.

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