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Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds land in new legal trouble after Justin Baldoni case

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds face another lawsuit after settling case with Justin Baldoni
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 21, 2026

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds land in new legal trouble after Justin Baldoni case
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds land in new legal trouble after Justin Baldoni case

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are reportedly dealing with some very expensive home renovation headaches – and this time, not even Deadpool-level sarcasm can fix it.

According to reports, the Hollywood couple’s massive Upstate New York estate has been hit with more than $2.1 million in alleged unpaid contractor debt tied to ongoing construction work at the property.

The sprawling 110-acre Lewisboro estate – which the pair quietly purchased back in 2018 through an LLC – has apparently turned into a luxury-sized construction standstill.

Multiple contractors and subcontractors reportedly filed mechanics liens in April, claiming they are still waiting to be paid for major work completed on the mansion.

One construction company alone is allegedly seeking more than $1.35 million for services tied to framing, plumbing, HVAC, electrical work, drywall, and masonry. In other words: basically everything except choosing throw pillows.

Reports also claim construction on the property slowed down late last year before eventually grinding to a halt sometime between late 2025 and early 2026.

So far, neither Lively nor Reynolds has publicly responded to the claims.

Ironically, the couple once described themselves as “desperate to get shovels in the ground” during a 2022 planning board hearing. Fast-forward a few years, and it seems the shovels may now be sitting very still.

The mansion drama arrives just weeks after Lively reportedly settled her legal dispute with Justin Baldoni tied to It Ends with Us out of court.

Between lawsuits, stalled construction, and multimillion-dollar claims, it’s safe to say this renovation project is becoming less dream home and more season finale cliffhanger. 

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