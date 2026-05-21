Lee Andrews 'proudly claimed' he dealt with dangerous people' before missing

Lee Andrews reportedly bragged about his job as an arms dealer 'who worked with dangerous people'

Lee Andrews reportedly bragged about his job as an arms dealer 'who worked with dangerous people' in the weeks before his mysterious disappearance.

The self-called businessman, 42, who married Katie Price back in January after a whirlwind 10-day romance, has been missing since last week.

A worried Katie, 47, has urged fans to help locate her 'kidnapped husband,' who has now been missing for six days after he allegedly 'went silent' mid conversation last week.

Katie's friend Luisa has also joined the search for Lee, 43, after returning to Dubai where she is based, declaring that she was on a mission to find him.

Lee was due to reunite with Katie for a Good Morning Britain interview on Monday, but failed to get on a flight and later claimed he had 'things to do' but was still on his way. He also firmly denied reports he had a travel ban.

Now, insiders have claimed in the weeks leading to Lee's disappearance that he boasted about being 'an arms dealer to anyone who cared to listen' and now his mystery disappearance is 'as if he's been writing a storyline'.

'Lee said he had many jobs, one being an international arms dealer. He seemed really proud of it,' a source told The Sun.

'He boasted repeatedly to anyone who cared to listen that he worked with dangerous people. He bragged about it and then he gets kidnapped. It’s almost as if he’s been writing a storyline.'

Meanwhile, Katie Price later deleted post after revealing truth behind Lee Andrews' online status.

However, Katie took to her Instagram stories later in the evening to claim it was actually her who had been active on Lee's profile.