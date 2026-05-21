T.J. Holmes drops surprise wedding bombshell during podcast appearance

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are officially heading toward “I do” territory – and apparently, one of them forgot to mention it beforehand.

During a surprisingly revealing appearance on Bill and Giuliana: The Podcast, Holmes casually confirmed that the couple has finally picked a wedding date, leaving Robach visibly stunned in real time.

“We do,” Holmes said when asked whether the pair had settled on a date.

Robach immediately responded with peak fiancée confusion: “Are you okay with that date? I had a date that I really wanted. You're just telling me now on the podcast that you're okay with that date?”

Holmes explained that sitting with Giuliana Rancic and her husband somehow gave him sudden clarity.

“Being here with them made me more comfortable,” he admitted.

The couple still refused to spill the actual date, but they teased that the ceremony itself will be deeply personal.

“There is a way we want to get married that we haven't revealed necessarily, but it would be very special to us,” Holmes shared. “We can't say what that is.”

Robach later acknowledged that, since this will be the third marriage for both of them, they are approaching things differently this time around.

“We want to maximize the amount of time we have together,” she explained.

The duo also shut down rumours they secretly tied the knot already – joking they are “not doing a Tom and Zendaya thing,” refrencing ongoing speculation surrounding Tom Holland and Zendaya.

Still, Robach pointed out they already function like a married couple anyway.

“We spend more time together than 99.9% of married folks,” she said.

At this point, the wedding sounds less like a beginning and more like paperwork catching up with reality.