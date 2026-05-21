Khloe Kardashian sparks dating rumours with Michael B Jordan after new move

Khloe Kardashian and Michael B Jordan shock fans with date night pictures

Khloe Kardashian and Michael B Jordan seem to be the new internet couple who everyone is talking about, after their pictures went viral.

The 41-year-old socialite and the Oscar-winning actor, 39, became the talk of the town after they were seen walking out of a dinner date in fan-posted pictures on social media.

The Black Panther star and the Good American co-founder were seen holding hands in the pictures, but the social media user wrote that it wasn't confirmed whether the nature of their dinner was romantic.

Regardless, the pictures caught fire on social media with fans leaving comments in both surprise and excitement.

As eagle-eyed fans flocked to the comments, they expressed a mixed reaction with one writing, "this is how i found out michael b jordan is dating khloe."

Another questioned, "Is this Ai??" and "Omg Khloe !!! If THIS is real i'm SO happy for Koko she really deserve to be happy." wrote another.

"There’s absolutely no way this is real… someone tell me they’re just friends because my jaw is on the floor right now," one more added.

Despite the fans' wishes for it to be real, social media users quickly noticed that the image was AI-generated and the couple were not actually out on a date.