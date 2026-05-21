Matthew Perry saddens fans with poignant update three years after death

Matthew Perry left his fans grieving three years ago after his sudden demise, and his absence is still palpable in the entertainment industry.

The Friends star, who passed away in October 2023 at the age of 54, had sentimental belongings from the sitcom including scripts which are now being auctioned.

Perry’s personal belongings reportedly include Friends’ pilot episode script back from 1994 signed by himself as well as his co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

The items available for bidding also include the front page of the final episode from 2004 signed by the cast.

The comedian’s estate has also put up a 2005 Banksy painting for auction, namely Girl with Balloon, which is worth around $800,000, and another painting called Nola (Grey Rain) also from Banksy which is worth more than $40,000.

Perry’s personal clothing items, his guitars, jewellery, VHS and DVD versions of Friends, and more items are also being auctioned, through Heritage Auctions.

All the proceeds from the auction will be used for the Matthew Perry Foundation, which was established to work towards substance abuse disorder.

Perry passed away due to a ketamine overdose as well as drowning, coronary artery disease and buprenorphine effects, according to the coroner listing.