Jacob Elordi, Kendall Jenner confirm big update after meeting family

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have now made their relationship public as they are frequently spotted out and about together, after keeping their romance under wraps for a few months.

The 30-year-old supermodel and the actor, 28, are reportedly taking their relationship very seriously and carefully considering their future together.

The Euphoria alum and Jenner have been together since before Coachella, which is when their relationship became public knowledge, but speaking about their plans, an insider noted, "They're not trying to turn this into some big public thing. They enjoy spending time together in more private settings."

The source continued, "They want to keep things low-key while they're figuring things out naturally. Kendall really likes him though," according to People Magazine.

This comes after another source previously confirmed that the pair have been hanging out and getting to know each other for the last couple of months.

Elordi and Jenner had known each other for years before their relationship transitioned into something romantic.

They were first seen together at the model’s birthday party back in 2022, and were also seen engrossed in conversation at Vanity Fair Oscars party this year.

The Frankenstein star recently bonded with Jenner’s family at the Michael screening at Kris Jenner’s house with all of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, including the partners Timothee Chalamet and Lewis Hamilton.