Out!? ICC gives ruling over amateur cricket match

Hamza, a fan from Sindh, Pakistan, sent a video to ICC asking for help in determining whether he was really out

The International Cricket Council (ICC), known to surprise its followers on social media every now and then, once again helped settle a debate via Twitter.



A fan named Hamza sent a video to the ICC of street cricket being played in Sindh, Pakistan, asking the governing body to give a ruling on whether the batsman in the video was out.

And the ICC was quick to help.

"A fan named Hamza sent this video to us this morning asking for a ruling," the ICC tweeted Tuesday night. "Unfortunately for the (very unlucky) batsman, law 32.1 confirmed this is.... out!"



The ruling by the ICC sent social media users into a frenzy, as fans debated the decision and lauded the governing body for its gesture.



Some even replied with their own videos, asking help from the ICC.

The post so far has generated thousands of retweets and likes on social media.