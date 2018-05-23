PM Abbasi, Malaysia's Mahathir agree to strengthen bilateral ties

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi expressed Wednesday keen desire to further strengthen bilateral relations with Malaysia while speaking to the Malaysian counterpart on phone. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi expressed Wednesday keen desire to further strengthen bilateral relations with Malaysia while speaking to the Malaysian counterpart on phone.

Abbasi also congratulated Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad on Pakatan Harapan’s victory in 14th General Election. PM Abbasi appreciated the smooth and peaceful conduct of elections and transfer of power, reflecting the maturity of the Malaysian nation.

Prime Minister noted that the unprecedented success of Pakatan Harapan was a manifestation of people’s trust in Prime Minister Mahathir’s dynamic and inspirational leadership.

Prime Minister Abbasi underscored the need for exchange of high-level visits including parliamentary exchanges, to provide necessary impetus and direction to the bilateral relations. He extended invitation to Prime Minister Dr Mahathir to visit Pakistan.

Dr Mahathir thanked Prime Minister Abbasi for his wishes and affirmed his commitment to further strengthen and deepen bilateral ties.