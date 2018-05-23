PPP demands probe of Nawaz’s allegations

Maula Bux Chandio. Photo: File

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) information secretary, Maula Bux Chandio said on Wednesday that his party has demanded a probe of allegations levelled by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.



Recording his statement in the Avenfield reference, Nawaz Sharif said challenges and pressures increased as soon as the treason case was initiated against former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf. Nawaz claimed that the purpose of cases against him was to remove him from the PM House and to stop the treason case against Musharraf.

Nawaz also alleged that Asif Ali Zardari had conveyed a message to him to endorse the second martial law imposed by Musharraf.

Terming Nawaz’s allegations ‘dangerous,’ Chandio said a non-partisan investigation should be conducted. “Nawaz Sharif will have to answer several questions after these allegations,” Chandio said.

The PPP leader stressed that Nawaz Sharif should explain why he let Musharraf leave the country. He added that if Nawaz Sharif did not want to bow his head and work, why were Pervaiz Rashid and Mushaidullah Khan were removed.

“Nawaz Sharif is talking now since he fears punishment from the accountability court.”

Chandio added that Nawaz should answer why he weakened the same Parliament which had saved him during the sit-in.

“Nawaz has even disassociated from his sons to save himself from being punished,” Chandio asserted.