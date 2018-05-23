Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday May 23 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Hafeez responds to PCB notice, says 'never criticised ICC'

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday May 23, 2018

Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez had called into question the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) process for reporting suspect bowling actions in an interview to BBC Urdu. Photo: File
 

All-rounder Mohammad Hafeez on Wednesday submitted his response to the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) show-cause notice for "criticising the International Cricket Council (ICC) rules related to reporting suspect bowling actions".

Hafeez, who was recently cleared for bowling after a third suspension over suspect action, in the response said he had not criticised the ICC. The cricketer claimed that his interview with BBC Urdu was presented out of context. 

"I only touched upon the technical aspects," the 37-year- old said, adding that his statement was misinterpreted.

"There are so many things influencing [who gets called for suspect actions], it has a lot to do with the power of [some] boards and nobody wants to take them on," Hafeez was quoted as saying by BBC Urdu

Hafeez raises doubts over ICC’s process for reporting suspect actions

Mohammad Hafeez was cleared to bowl earlier this month after he was suspended for the third time last year

"Mostly there are soft corners and relations between people which no one wants to spoil. What I say is why not implement the rule and get every bowler in the world to go through [the testing process]. What's the difficulty in that?” Hafeez had allegedly said in the interview.

On April 17, Hafeez underwent a re-assessment of his bowling action at the Loughborough University where it was revealed that the amount of elbow extension in his bowling action was within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations.

Hafeez was first suspended from bowling in December 2014 after he was reported in November 2014 during a Test series. Following remedial work on his bowling action, he was re-assessed and permitted to resume bowling in April 2015.

The off-spinner was then suspended from bowling in July 2015 for 12 months following a second suspension within 24 months. He was re-assessed and permitted to resume bowling in November 2016.

He was reported for the third time during the Abu Dhabi ODI against Sri Lanka in October 2017 and was subsequently suspended from bowling in November 2017. 

Comments

More From Sports:

Pakistan confident ahead of England Test

Pakistan confident ahead of England Test

 Updated 4 hours ago
AB de Villiers announces retirement from international cricket

AB de Villiers announces retirement from international cricket

 Updated 5 hours ago
World Cup fever causes sleepless nights for Bangladesh flagmakers

World Cup fever causes sleepless nights for Bangladesh flagmakers

 Updated 9 hours ago
England chief Strauss to step down for summer

England chief Strauss to step down for summer

 Updated 10 hours ago
Harry Kane to lead England at World Cup

Harry Kane to lead England at World Cup

 Updated 11 hours ago
Out!? ICC gives ruling over amateur cricket match

Out!? ICC gives ruling over amateur cricket match

 Updated 11 hours ago
Sri Lanka hikes cricket wages by 34 percent

Sri Lanka hikes cricket wages by 34 percent

 Updated 12 hours ago
Du Plessis powers Chennai into seventh IPL final

Du Plessis powers Chennai into seventh IPL final

 Updated 14 hours ago
Guzman to replace injured Romero in Argentina squad

Guzman to replace injured Romero in Argentina squad

 Updated 14 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM