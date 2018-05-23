Saudi ambassador visits Armed Forces Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine

RAWALPINDI: Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al-Malkiy Wednesday visited Armed Forces Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (AFIRM) in Rawalpindi, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, where he met with the war-wounded soldiers.



The Saudi ambassador inquired well-being of the wounded soldiers during his visit to the rehabilitation facility, the ISPR said in a statement.

He was given detailed briefing on the role and contributions of AFIRM, a premier rehabilitating institute for the war-wounded soldiers, who have sacrificed their limbs during various military operations.

The visiting dignitary appreciated the high morale of soldiers and paid tribute to them for their contributions for peace and stability in the region, the statement added.

The state-of-the-art facility also provides services to both military and civilians affected by accidents, calamities, any kind of violence and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) explosions.