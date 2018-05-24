Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday May 24 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Fire at Islamabad's Margalla Hills partially contained

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday May 24, 2018

Flames erupt at Margalla Hills in Islamabad 

ISLAMABAD: A fire which erupted at the Margalla Hills near Pir Sohawa in the federal capital last night continued was partially contained Thursday afternoon, Geo News reported citing local authorities. 

The blaze was doused at three points and efforts are under way to completely contain the fire, said the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Unavailability of fire trucks earlier today had delayed the efforts to extinguish the fire.

According to reports, the flames had spread near the main road adjacent to the hills by morning. 

Meanwhile, the Fire Control Department has maintained that as only the Environment Control Department has the mandate to look into forest fires hence they are unable to play any role at the moment.

Margalla Hills fire doused

Pakistan Armed Forces, Cabinet Divison worked alongside NDMA to extinguish the fire

The area residents said that the fire erupted Wednesday morning, but it had now spread due to no immediate action.

Earlier on March 30, a fire broke out in the same forest. It took CDA a day to douse off the fire in which at least 100 firefighters and as many as 150 members of other authorities took part in the operation.

Four helicopters of the Pakistan Army and Air Force were used to extinguish the fire by using Bambi buckets. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

No more meetings with Abbasi on caretaker PM, says Khursheed Shah

No more meetings with Abbasi on caretaker PM, says Khursheed Shah

 Updated 44 minutes ago
PM says no discussion held with Chinese officials on JuD chief Hafiz Saeed

PM says no discussion held with Chinese officials on JuD chief Hafiz Saeed

 Updated 48 minutes ago
Government restricts screening of Indian movies on Eid

Government restricts screening of Indian movies on Eid

Updated an hour ago
Police continue hunt for man who indecently exposed himself on Karachi roads

Police continue hunt for man who indecently exposed himself on Karachi roads

 Updated 3 hours ago
Indian LoC violations make Sialkot residents live in constant fear

Indian LoC violations make Sialkot residents live in constant fear

 Updated 7 hours ago
Proud of struggle to get corrupt PM convicted for laundering money, says Imran

Proud of struggle to get corrupt PM convicted for laundering money, says Imran

 Updated 4 hours ago
Fauzia Kasuri joins PSP

Fauzia Kasuri joins PSP

 Updated 9 hours ago
Nawaz allowed Musharraf to leave the country: Qureshi

Nawaz allowed Musharraf to leave the country: Qureshi

 Updated 9 hours ago
Man kills daughter in Bahawalnagar to marry neighbour’s niece

Man kills daughter in Bahawalnagar to marry neighbour’s niece

Updated 9 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM