Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday May 24 2018
By
Raja Zahid Akhtar Khanzada

Pakistani consul general visits Aafia Siddiqui in Texas prison

By
Raja Zahid Akhtar Khanzada

Thursday May 24, 2018

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Photo: File

Pakistani consul general in Houston Aisha Farooqui visited Dr Aafia Siddiqui in Texas prison and rejected the death rumours circulating on social media about the imprisoned scientist.

Farooqui met with the Pakistani scientist at Carswell detention facility in Fort Worth, Texas. The meeting, which lasted about two hours, was the fourth in 14 months, the consul general told this correspondent. 

Reports circulating earlier on social media suggested that Aafia Siddiqui had passed away in US captivity. 

Rejecting all rumours, Farooqui said the reports making rounds on social media were baseless.

Aafia Siddiqui was indicted by a New York federal district court in September 2008 on charges of attempted murder and assault stemming from an incident in an interview with US authorities in Ghazni, charges which Siddiqui denied.

After 18 months in detention, she was tried and convicted in early 2010 and sentenced to 86 years in prison.

Responding to rumours about her death, Aafia's sister Dr Fauzia earlier this week said that they had not been told anything in this regard by the Government of Pakistan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs or the US prison officials.

Dr Fauzia said that they had had no contact with her sister for the past two years, adding that despite countless efforts, they could not find an answer to their queries from either Pakistani or US officials.

More From Pakistan:

Fauzia Kasuri to join PSP: sources

Fauzia Kasuri to join PSP: sources

 Updated 15 minutes ago
Nawaz allowed Musharraf to leave the country: Qureshi

Nawaz allowed Musharraf to leave the country: Qureshi

 Updated 30 minutes ago
Man kills daughter in Bahawalnagar to marry neighbour’s niece

Man kills daughter in Bahawalnagar to marry neighbour’s niece

Updated 44 minutes ago
I do not remember when I last attended NA session, says Imran

I do not remember when I last attended NA session, says Imran

 Updated 2 hours ago
Nawaz Sharif serves legal notice to NAB chief

Nawaz Sharif serves legal notice to NAB chief

Updated 2 hours ago
PM Abbasi, Shah to meet in last-ditch effort to finalise caretaker premier

PM Abbasi, Shah to meet in last-ditch effort to finalise caretaker premier

Updated 3 hours ago
Stand by my words that PTI leaders are thieves: Daniyal Aziz

Stand by my words that PTI leaders are thieves: Daniyal Aziz

 Updated 3 hours ago
Heatwave relents in Karachi as sea breeze brings down temperature

Heatwave relents in Karachi as sea breeze brings down temperature

Updated 4 hours ago
Rasheed, Mushahidullah resignations result of ‘forbearance’: Nawaz

Rasheed, Mushahidullah resignations result of ‘forbearance’: Nawaz

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM