ICC cautions Pakistan cricketers on wearing smartwatches on field

KARACHI: An International Cricket Council anti-corruption officer has advised Pakistan cricketers to avoid wearing smartwatches while on the field for the match.



The issue was raised when two Pakistan players - Babar Azam and Asad Shafiq - were spotted wearing smartwatches while fielding during England’s innings at the Lord’s Test.

“As soon team returned to the dressing room after bowling England out in first innings, the Pakistan Cricket Board and ICC anti-corruption official told players not to wear the smartwatches,” said a team official.

In a statement released by the ICC, the cricket governing body confirmed communications devices are not permitted to be worn on the field and in areas designated as Player and Match Officials Area (PMOA).

According to the statement, "communications devices are prohibited within the PMOA and no player is allowed to be in possession of or use a communications device which is connected to the internet whilst there."

"Smartwatches in any way connected to a phone or WI-FI or in any way capable of receiving communications are not allowed and as such we will be reminding players that such devices must be surrendered along with their mobile devices on arrival at the ground on match days," the statement added.