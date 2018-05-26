Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday May 26 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Democracy is the only way forward for Pakistan, says Hamza

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday May 26, 2018

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz on Saturday said the only way forward for the country is a democratic setup.

Addressing the media in Lahore, Hamza said that Pakistan should adopt a practical approach and move forward.

“The only way to move forward for the country is a democratic system,” he said, adding that like the previous government, the incumbent one will also complete its tenure.

In a jibe at political rival Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the PML-N leader questioned the party’s performance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — where it formed the provincial government after getting elected in 2013.

“Imran Khan must tell us where the new Pakistan [which PTI talks about] is in KP,” he said. “Those who talk about the 100-day plan should tell us where are the billion trees they claim to have planted.”

PTI had presented a 100-day plan to change pre-existing policies earlier this month. The party chief also claimed that the Billion Tree Tsunami project was completed in the province and 1.12 billion trees were planted during the forestry drive.

He claimed that development work in Punjab’s health sector was far better than that done in KP.

“The nation knows what Imran has done in KP,” said Hamza, adding that the PTI chief had the support of Jahangir Tareen and the land mafia. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Lahore remains in grip of severe heat

Lahore remains in grip of severe heat

 Updated 26 minutes ago
Yay or nay: Would you try these 10 types of samosas this Ramazan

Yay or nay: Would you try these 10 types of samosas this Ramazan

Updated 8 minutes ago
Ali Jahangir Siddiqui to take charge as Pakistan's Ambassador to US on May 29

Ali Jahangir Siddiqui to take charge as Pakistan's Ambassador to US on May 29

 Updated 49 minutes ago
NAB is constitutional institution, can summon anyone: CM Punjab

NAB is constitutional institution, can summon anyone: CM Punjab

 Updated 3 hours ago
Special prayers for rain held in Karachi

Special prayers for rain held in Karachi

 Updated 2 hours ago
Divorced, widowed Hindu women in Sindh allowed second marriage

Divorced, widowed Hindu women in Sindh allowed second marriage

Updated 4 hours ago
KP CM's wife not allowed to board US-bound flight from Peshawar airport

KP CM's wife not allowed to board US-bound flight from Peshawar airport

 Updated 5 hours ago
Hope US reconsiders restrictions on Pakistani diplomats: deputy chief of mission

Hope US reconsiders restrictions on Pakistani diplomats: deputy chief of mission

 Updated 7 hours ago
Manzoor Afridi to become interim CM of KP: sources

Manzoor Afridi to become interim CM of KP: sources

 Updated 7 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM