Democracy is the only way forward for Pakistan, says Hamza

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz on Saturday said the only way forward for the country is a democratic setup.



Addressing the media in Lahore, Hamza said that Pakistan should adopt a practical approach and move forward.



“The only way to move forward for the country is a democratic system,” he said, adding that like the previous government, the incumbent one will also complete its tenure.

In a jibe at political rival Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the PML-N leader questioned the party’s performance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — where it formed the provincial government after getting elected in 2013.

“Imran Khan must tell us where the new Pakistan [which PTI talks about] is in KP,” he said. “Those who talk about the 100-day plan should tell us where are the billion trees they claim to have planted.”

PTI had presented a 100-day plan to change pre-existing policies earlier this month. The party chief also claimed that the Billion Tree Tsunami project was completed in the province and 1.12 billion trees were planted during the forestry drive.

He claimed that development work in Punjab’s health sector was far better than that done in KP.

“The nation knows what Imran has done in KP,” said Hamza, adding that the PTI chief had the support of Jahangir Tareen and the land mafia.