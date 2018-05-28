Can't connect right now! retry
Imran calls for putting senior officers working with Shehbaz on ECL

Monday May 28, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Sunday demanded placement of names of all senior officers working with Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Speaking to representatives of trade fraternity in Karachi, the PTI chief said these officers should not be allowed to leave the country in order to expose mega corruption of Shehbaz Sharif and his sons.

The PTI chief later reiterated his demand on Twitter as well.

He said that political interference in civil services has devastated the field, but they had to fix the institutions.

Khan said this was the first time his party had been contesting the elections with complete preparation and it would field credible candidates.

