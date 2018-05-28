Can't connect right now! retry
Monday May 28 2018
Mona Khan

Court of Inquiry to probe into Lt Gen (retd) Asad Durrani's book: ISPR

Mona Khan

Monday May 28, 2018

RAWALPINDI: Lieutenant General (retd) Asad Durrani, the former chief of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), will be probed by a Court of Inquiry for views attributed to him in his book ‘The Spy Chronicles’, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday.

The former ISI chief had arrived at the Pakistan Army's General Headquarters (GHQ) earlier today after being summoned to explain his position on his views.

Director-general of the Inter-Services Public Relations tweeted about the proceedings later in the day.  

The military's spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor, in a tweet, wrote that a formal Court of Inquiry headed by a serving lieutenant general had been ordered to probe the matter in detail. 

"Competent authority approached to place his [Durrani's] name on [the] Exit Control List," wrote Major General Ghafoor. 

The ISPR had earlier tweeted about the retired military officer being summoned to the GHQ. 

"Lt Gen Asad Durrani, Retired being called in GHQ on 28th May 18. Will be asked to explain his position on views attributed to him in book ‘Spy Chronicles’. Attribution taken as violation of Military Code of Conduct applicable on all serving and retired military personnel,” Major General Asif Ghafoor had posted.

The development came after former premier Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Senator Raza Rabbani voiced their reservations over the book, which has been co-authored by former chief of India’s spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) AS Dulat and Lt Gen (retd) Asad Durrani.

Sharif last week demanded that an emergency meeting of the National Security Committee be summoned over the book, while Rabbani, who formerly served as the chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, also severely criticised the teaming up of former chiefs of Pakistan and India’s spy agencies to write the book.

"It is shocking that on one hand Pakistan and India relations are at an all-time low and on the other hand, former spy chiefs of both the countries are teaming up to write a book," Rabbani had lashed out. 

