pakistan
Monday May 28 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Nawaz terms plane hijacking, NAB cases a ‘joke’

By
GEO NEWS

Monday May 28, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif compared the fake plane hijacking case against him with National Accountability Bureau’s references and termed them both as a ‘joke’.

While speaking to journalists outside the accountability court on Monday, he remarked that the nation neither accepts the plane hijacking case nor the current cases against him.

Nawaz Sharif has time and again remarked that he was implicated in a 'false and fabricated case of plane hijacking' and confined to Attock jail in 1999. The deposed premier was then exiled to Saudi Arabia for seven years.

He also remarked that his statements and stance will prove to be victorious. “Victory is the future of my statements. There is no other option than victory.”

Reiterating his earlier claims, he said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is the only party which worked for people. “The performance of all others parties is next to none.”

Referring to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief, Nawaz remarked: “Please Imran Khan, tell us which project have you completed? If there is any project on social sector and electricity then please tell us.”

He added, “only the centre has performed.”

We eliminated terrorism from country, built motorways and made China-Pakistan Economic Corridor a reality, he said, adding that the ruling PML-N government took efforts to restore peace in Karachi and curbed incidents of crime.

“We didn’t get time to perform as after the 2014 protests, we could only work till 2016,” the ousted PM added. 

