Naqeebullah’s father moves SHC against declaration of Rao Anwar’s house as sub-jail

Suspended SSP Rao Anwar (left), Naqeebullah Mehsud. Photo: File

KARACHI: The father of slain Naqeebullah Mehsud has moved the Sindh High Court against the declaration of suspended SSP Rao Anwar’s house as a sub-jail.

Naqeebullah, a shopkeeper and asipiring model from South Waziristan, was killed along with three others in an alleged fake encounter by Anwar and his subordinates earlier this year.

Speaking to the media outside the Sindh High Court on Tuesday, Saif-ur-Rehman, the leader of Grand Jirga constituted to pursue Naqeebullah’s murder case, said they have challenged the Sindh government’s move to make Anwar’s house a sub-jail.

The Sindh government is trying to save Anwar, he added.

Naqeebullah’s father Khan Muhammad told the media that they have neither forgotten their son nor would they ever compromise on his murder.

“If Rao Anwar is an influential person then I am also a hard worker,” the father said.

At a hearing held earlier in May, an anti-terrorism court hearing the Naqeebullah murder case was informed by the provincial government that the Multan Lines in Malir Cantt had been designated as a sub-jail.

Though the notification did not mention it explicitly, the location of the sub-jail is, in fact, Anwar's own residence in the Malir Cantt area, sources said.

As per the notification, the court ordered on April 21 that Anwar be shifted to Central Prison Karachi but due to security issues, the home department directed the jail’s inspector-general to move him to Malir Cantt.