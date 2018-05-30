Sikh activist Charanjeet Singh's last rites to be performed in Attock

Peace activist Charanjeet Singh was a well-known figure not only in Sikh Community but at large for his work on religious harmony. Photo: Facebook/Charanjeet Singh

PESHAWAR: The last rites of Sikh activist, Charanjeet Singh, who was gunned down a day earlier, will be performed in Nizampur, Attock on Wednesday.

The 42-year-old's coffin was draped in Pakistan's flag and placed inside Gurudwara Bhai Joga Singh in Peshawar. The body will be taken to Attock for cremation later during the day.

According to police, Charanjeet was in his shop near Scheme Chowk in Badhber area of the city when unidentified persons opened fire at him on Tuesday.



Charanjeet died on the spot and his attackers who have not yet been identified managed to flee the area.



According to the minority community, Charanjeet Singh was a peace activist and member of Peshawar Peace Committee. A well-known figure not only in the Sikh Community but at large for his work on religious harmony, Charanjeet was the founding member of Pakistan Interfaith Harmony.

The 42-year-old who belonged to Kurram Agency and moved to Peshawar along with his family around 1983 leaves behind two sons, a daughter and a wife.

IG KP takes notice

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Salahuddin Mehsud took notice of Charanjeet's killing.

The IGP directed the capital city police officer of Peshawar to arrest the accused on a priority basis. He also sought a report on the case within a week.

Police remarked that the trader didn't have personal enmity with anyone.

A case was registered at Inqilaab police station and further investigation is under way.

On September 6, 2014, a Sikh trader was gunned down in Nothia, an area in the Gulberg neighbourhood in Peshawar.

Station House Office (SHO) Gulberg Police Station Riaz Ali Shah said the trader was a resident of Dabgari was fired upon at the grocery shop he ran in Nothia in Peshawar Cantonment.