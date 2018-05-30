Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday May 30 2018
By
REUTERS

Raheem Sterling defends tattoo following criticism

By
REUTERS

Wednesday May 30, 2018

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling showed off his new tattoo during today’s England training session. Photo: Reuters

England international Raheem Sterling has defended a new tattoo depicting an assault rifle after anti-gun campaigners labelled it “disgusting” on Tuesday.

The Manchester City forward posted a photograph on Instagram while training with the England team at St George’s Park ahead of next month’s World Cup in Russia with the tattoo of a rifle clearly visible on his right leg.

Founder of campaign group Mothers Against Guns, Lucy Cope, whose son was shot dead outside a London nightclub in July 2002, said: “This tattoo is disgusting. Raheem should hang his head in shame. It’s totally unacceptable.

“We demand he has the tattoo lasered off or covered up with a different tattoo. If he refuses he should be dropped from the England team.”

Sterling, who is part of Gareth Southgate’s 23-man squad who begin their World Cup campaign in Volgograd against Tunisia on June 18, again took to Instagram to defend himself, insisting the tattoo has a “deeper meaning.”

“When I was 2 my father died from being gunned down to death I made a promise to myself I would never touch a gun in my lifetime, I shoot with my right foot so it has a deeper meaning N (and it is) still unfinished,” the 23-year-old wrote.

An FA spokesperson said: “We all support Raheem Sterling and acknowledge the honest and heartfelt account he gave via Instagram last night. He and the rest of the squad are focussed solely on preparing for the forthcoming World Cup.”

Comments

More From Sports:

LeBron leads longshot Cavs against Warriors in NBA Finals

LeBron leads longshot Cavs against Warriors in NBA Finals

 Updated 2 hours ago
'Warrior princess' Serena says black catsuit also key to health

'Warrior princess' Serena says black catsuit also key to health

 Updated 2 hours ago
Shahid Afridi to lead World XI against Windies at Lord's

Shahid Afridi to lead World XI against Windies at Lord's

Updated 3 hours ago
ICC decides against removing toss, recommends increased ball-tampering penalty

ICC decides against removing toss, recommends increased ball-tampering penalty

 Updated 5 hours ago
Serena back in business as Nadal, Sharapova survive scares

Serena back in business as Nadal, Sharapova survive scares

 Updated 7 hours ago
Teen star Khan leads Afghan attack in historic India Test

Teen star Khan leads Afghan attack in historic India Test

 Updated 22 hours ago
Serena Williams set for Grand Slam return at Roland Garros

Serena Williams set for Grand Slam return at Roland Garros

 Updated yesterday
Banned Warner, Bancroft to return to action in July

Banned Warner, Bancroft to return to action in July

 Updated yesterday
Al Jazeera urged to hand over cricket fixing evidence

Al Jazeera urged to hand over cricket fixing evidence

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM