Nisar was Nawaz's friend and my foe: Shehbaz Sharif

Wednesday May 30 2018
By
Raees Ansari

By
Raees Ansari

Wednesday May 30, 2018

RAJANPUR: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said disgruntled Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Chaudhry Nisar was former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s friend and not his.

“Nisar was Mian Sahab’s friend and my foe,” the PML-N president said while speaking to media after an inaugural ceremony at District Headquarters Hospital in Rajanpur.

“I am talking about 1988,” he clarified.

Further speaking about his and Nisar’s relationship back in the day, Shehbaz said, “He used to constantly complain about me to Mian Sb.”

If I have ever been scolded by Mian Sb, it is because of Nisar, he added.

The Punjab chief minister further said, “Our relationship was bitter for some time and then eventually we became friends.”

Stating that Nisar is ‘immature’, Shehbaz shared, “He needs to be dealt with like a child and we keep trying to pacify him and resolve any issues.”

When asked if he will succeed in convincing Nisar to put his differences aside this time around, the Punjab chief minister answered, “God willingly.”

Nisar, who has been associated with the PML-N for over three decades, has publicly spoken about his differences with the party following Nawaz's ouster last July and subsequent public mobilisation campaign. In February it was reported that Nawaz had parted ways with his longtime associate Nisar.

Last month, Shehbaz met with Nisar and asked him to "stay with the party". 

Imran should see how hospitals work in Punjab: Shehbaz

CM Punjab addressed a ceremony, later in the day, at Quaid-e-Azam Medical College in Bahawalpur.

While mocking Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief, Shehbaz Sharif said that Imran should visit hospitals in Punjab and see how they function.

Shehbaz Sharif said that during the past five years, projects worth billion of rupees have been completed.

“For the first time, farmers were given loans without interest,” said the CM Punjab.

He said that in the floods of 2010, he kept on visiting the affected areas himself.  

Comments

