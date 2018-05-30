Here's how you can get fresh currency notes for Eid via SMS

Pakistani currency notes. Photo: File

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued codes of e-branches of banks issuing fresh currency notes ahead of Eidul Fitr.

According to State Bank, 1,535 e-branches across the country will be issuing fresh currency notes to customers from June 1 to June 14.

Seven hundred and ninety-two e-branches across Punjab, 402 e-branches in Sindh, 226 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and 66 across Balochistan will issue fresh currency notes. While 36 e-branches in Islamabad and 13 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir will do the same.

An individual can obtain three packets of Rs10, one packet each of Rs50 and Rs100 as per availability of stock.

Here’s the list of e-branches and their codes:

How to send the SMS

To avail the service, you can SMS your 13-digit CNIC number along with the desired branch code to 8877.

For your desired branch code, refer to the list above.

After sending the message, you will receive a transaction code through SMS that you will have to present at the bank to receive fresh currency notes.

It must be noted that customer requests may not necessarily be entertained as every branch has a certain quota for the issuance of fresh currency notes.

The charges of SMS are Rs1.50 per request.

You can only send one request per CNIC and per mobile phone number.